Would the Chicago White Sox have gotten better players back had they traded Dylan Cease to the Cincinnati Reds?
The Reds were rumored to have interest in the offseason.
By Todd Welter
Thorpe was the Padres' No. 5 prospect at the time of the deal. That means the Reds would probably have to offer up Chase Petty, another really good pitching prospect.
Petty is the 90th-ranked prospect. The righty had a 1.95 ERA between High-A and Double-A ball last year. He has only made one start so far this season where he gave up four runs in four innings.
Petty does not light up the radar gun like Thorpe. His fastball can reach 96mph, but he will usually run it at 91-93mph according to MLB.com. He has a slider and a changeup that he mixes in as well.
Thorpe was the MiLB pitcher of the year last year and his changeup is considered the best among any pitching prospect. Both are at Double-A ball, so this would be a wash had the Sox gotten Petty.
Both have enough stuff to where their floor should be a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher. Although Thorpe seems to be more coveted as he came to the Padres in the Juan Soto deal and then was sent to the Sox. You could also say Petty is vital to the Reds' future and that they did not want to give him up.