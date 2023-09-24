The Chicago White Sox have a big schedule change this week
There is some bad weather going on the east coast. Some severe weather is canceling games and making it hard for certain teams to get these matches in. With playoff implications at its peak, these are important games to get in.
The White Sox’s next opponent is the Arizona Diamondbacks who are dealing with that bad weather in the East Coast right now in a series with the New York Yankees.
As a precaution, the White Sox and Diamondbacks have switched their Monday game until Thursday. Now, the series will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday instead of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with an off day on Thursday.
The cool thing about this is that the game has tickets being sold for one dollar and parking is free. It is a good and cheap opportunity to see the White Sox one last time this season.
The Diamondbacks are fighting tooth and nail to get into the playoffs as a National League Wild Card team so the White Sox have a chance to play spoiler. It should be a fun series for both teams.
It is pretty strange to see weather that severe to the point where they are canceling games multiple days in advance. Hopefully, everyone is safe at the end of the day.
After this series with the Diamondbacks, the White Sox will finish the season against the San Diego Padres over the weekend. Two disappointing teams with tons of talent are going to be going up against one another.
The White Sox don’t have any playoff implications with any of these games but other teams across the league do so that is why getting this series with the Diamondbacks in is very important. We’ll see how it goes starting on Tuesday.