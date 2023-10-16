Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu has one hit in ALCS loss
The Chicago White Sox are one of the 26 teams watching the 2023 MLB Postseason finish from home. One of the teams still remaining, the Houston Astros, has a lot to like as one of the final four.
With that said, the defending World Series champions are down 1-0 after losing game one of their series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday night. It was a tough loss for them as they couldn't muster up a run against the Texas pitching that was so good.
Of course, White Sox fans will always be interested in what Jose Abreu is doing in his MLB career despite not being with the franchise anymore. He was a fan favorite and clearly one of the best players in the history of the organization.
He plays for these Houston Astros now and was a big part in their defeat of the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS. He is an incredible player in every way for them in the playoffs which is what they need from him.
Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros have gone down 1-0 in the ALCS.
It was a lackluster regular season for Abreu based on his standards but that will all be forgotten with the way he has hit in the postseason. They lost this first game but Abreu did have a hit which was nice to see for him. He might need to do a lot more than that for the Astros to advance.
Expect another big game from Abreu in game two which will be played on Monday night. With some of the other studs on this Astros roster, don't expect them to go down without a fight. Abreu certainly isn't going to be out of this series after one tough night. He is always going to give his full effort.
The Chicago White Sox have a few former players remaining in the playoffs but nobody is more relevant to their franchise history than Abreu. It is fun seeing him play in the playoffs. It is a shame that his time with the White Sox didn't see more playoff action.