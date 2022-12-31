Chicago White Sox: Look for this player to bounce back in 2023
The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams during the year of 2022. They came in with so much hype and failed to live up to any of the hype that surrounded them. Instead of winning the AL Central with ease, they came in second by a pretty big margin.
There were players like Dylan Cease that still dominated in spite of the team underperforming but not everyone was able to say that. Few players were as disappointing as Lucas Giolito who just couldn't figure it out all season long. He was part of the reason that the team underperformed.
It isn't like this was expected by any means. He had three straight top-11 finishes for the American League Cy Young in 2019, 2020, and 2021 but he just couldn't get going at all in 2022. He had a good Opening Day start but got hurt. When he came back, it was all downhill from there.
There are people who will compare him to someone like Dallas Keuchel which is just not fair. Keuchel was ten times worse than Giolito in his decline. Giolito didn't have an ERA over five while Keuchel was over seven. It is not even close. There are plenty of reasons to think that Giolito will bounce back.
The Chicago White Sox really need Lucas Giolito to bounce back in 2023.
For one, you can't let one bad season cause you to give up on a young player like Giolito. He is in need of a contract soon so you let him come in and try to earn one this year. Based on that and the pure talent that the kid has, he is a bounce-back candidate for this upcoming season.
Giolito also has the comfort of Ethan Katz who was his high school pitching coach. We have seen the success that Katz has had with a lot of guys since he came over so he can help Giolito get back to his normal self.
2023 will also be a year where he doesn't have to be looked at as the ace. He won't be the Opening Day starter this time around and he might even be looked at as the number five. That will mean that he can just go out there and pitch when it's his turn. Again, expect a bounce back.