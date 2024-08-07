Chicago White Sox' losing streak is over, but the shot at a historically terrible record is still possible
By Todd Welter
Reality gives the White Sox a very good chance of winning less than 40 games.
The Sox winning formula gives them a very narrow path to victory. They usually need to score five or more runs, as that has happened in the majority of their minimal victories. Then, the club must limit the opponent to three runs or less. The Sox have only won a handful of games when their opponent has scored more than that.
In addition, the Southsiders need solid defense and the bullpen cannot blow the lead. The team has already blown more than 40 leads this season.
Garrett Crochet is not going to be much of a stopper on the mound as he is only going four innings lately to preserve his arm. Chris Flexen is still taking the ball every five days and he is giving up more than three runs a lot lately.
Davis Martin is still working his way back into form after returning from Tommy John surgery. Rookie Ky Bush had command issues in his first big-league start. Hopefully, that was just jitters, but if he struggles with his command like fellow rookie Nick Nastrini did, then that is another starter possibly giving up more than three runs.
Once Drew Thorpe returns from the IL, he must be like what we saw in six of his first seven starts and not the struggling pitcher that was on the mound over his past two starts before he got hurt.
Jonathan Cannon has been the only real workhorse on the mound lately. It is no wonder his start finally snapped the 21-game losing streak.