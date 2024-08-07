Chicago White Sox' losing streak is over, but the shot at a historically terrible record is still possible
By Todd Welter
The schedule also is not favorable the rest of the way.
The Sox still have to play the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, and Houston Astros. Plus, the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs are playing better baseball.
The only match ups where you can feel that the Sox should at least get a victory or two is when they play Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics later in the season.
The path to get to 43 wins to avoid tying the 1962 Mets seems narrow. In addition, winning 43 games would tie the 2003 Detroit Tigers for the worst record in a full 162-game schedule.
The hardest part is that the Sox will not be rewarded with a top-nine pick like the 03 Tigers got to do. In the 2004 draft, the Tigers took Justin Verlander with the No. 2 overall pick. The new lottery rules mean the White Sox will be selecting no higher than No. 10. You can still get a good player, but it would be nicer to shop from the top-five prospect section.
While the national embarrassment is gone when it comes to the longest losing streak, it will be back in September when this team is most likely chasing history.