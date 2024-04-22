The Chicago White Sox made another bad roster decision
The Chicago White Sox sent Nick Nastrini back down to Triple-A.
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox made a flurry of roster moves on Monday.
They designated Zach Remillard for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Danny Mendick as he returns to the big leagues. It should have been Lenyn Sosa. Sosa has proven he cannot hit major-league pitching.
While promoting Mendick was the right call, the White Sox continued to make poor roster decisions.
It is good to get reliever John Brebbia off of the 15-day IL. It is bad that rookie starting pitcher Nick Nastrini has to go back to the minors.
Nastrini had a wonderful first career start, but he struggled in his second career start on Sunday. Now he has to go back to Charlotte.
Nastrini was going to have some bad starts in the big leagues. It is part of the development process. A bad start from Nastrini has value as it can help him become a better pitcher. Doesn't anyone remember when Lucas Giolito was the worst pitcher in baseball?
Not saying Nastrini would be that bad, but there would be starts where he would struggle with his command much as he did against the Phillies. He also flashed that he has a chance to be a solid starting pitcher. Instead of getting another shot, Nick has to go back to Triple-A while either Chris Flexen gets another opportunity to start, or even worse, Mike Clevinger is brought up.
Flexen had a decent long relief outing on Friday, but this season is lost and it is not like he was going to suddenly start to pitch well enough to increase his trade value. Heck, designate him for assignment. The guy is making $1.75 million, so it is not like he is breaking the bank if he is paid to go away.
Then again, Jerry Reinsdorf owns this team and was rumored to not want to fire manager Pedro Grifol last season because he wanted to save a few bucks.
Nastrini needed a few more starts before a return to Triple-A should be considered. Instead, the Sox will go with more veterans not good enough to help this team win and that is why this team is not doing enough of it.