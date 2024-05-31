The Chicago White Sox make a huge mistake in demoting Bryan Ramos in favor of promoting Lenyn Sosa
By Todd Welter
The week started with rookie Bryan Ramos being named the everyday starting third baseman. It has ended with the Chicago White Sox demoting him to Triple-A.
It is not the end of the world that the Sox are making this move, but it is frustrating.
The first reason it is hard to watch the Sox demote Ramos after going 0-for-14 this week is the team is replacing him with Lenyn Sosa.
It is one thing to replace Ramos with say, Braden Shewmake. At least he is a former first-round pick, and we still do not have a huge sample size to say he cannot hit in the big leagues. Sosa has been given three separate auditions and has shown in 79 games he cannot hit in the majors.
He is the classic "4A" player. He can rake in the minors but promote him to the show and he fails to perform. He has a career .177/.200/.304 slash line with seven career home runs with the Sox over parts of three seasons. He was so bad this season that he was demoted to Triple-A Charlotte after having-8 wRC+ in 12 games.
He has a wRC+ of 142 in 24 games for the Knights. That's a 4A player folks.
However, we would not have been in this situation had Sosa not been injured when Danny Mendick went on the IL. That is the whole reason Ramos even got an invite to the big leagues because of that situation. Maybe the club wants to go with the original plan and have Sosa come off the bench.
Ramos flashed enough promise to get a long look. Now that baseball has come for him, he is not being allowed to see if he can adjust back. It is not like he has not bounced back before as he went 0-for-8 against Cleveland and then came back with hits in back-to-back games before going on the IL with an injury of his own.
The other reason this looks like a mistake is it is the latest example of the flaw manager Pedro Grifol and the front office has had this year when it comes to managing the roster.
The Sox keep giving struggling veterans infinite patience, but the moment a youngster has issues, it is to the bench or to the minors they go.
Andrew Vaughn still has options to go down to Triple-A. Andrew Benintendi can go to the IL with a phantom injury. Martin Maldonado still gets playing time despite having an average nearly 20 points below .100. That's right, a professional baseball player is hitting under .100 and taking away playing time for a young catcher in Korey Lee who should have the best average on the team had he statistically qualified.
The reason he does not have enough at-bats for consideration is Maldonado still gets more work behind the plate. The manager thinks it is just a matter of time before Martin starts hitting. The problem is Maldonado has hit not over .200 during a full 162-game season this decade.
Lee, Dominic Fletcher, and Corey Julks are losing at-bats, Oscar Colas is buried in the minors, Nick Nastrini lost innings, and Jonathan Cannon is losing innings, all because either you have a manager who loves his bad veteran players or a front office with foolish hopes that other veterans outside of Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde will have trade value.
This is a lost season and there is nothing that is going to harm Ramos' development had he been allowed another week or two. The lineup already has three automatic outs in it with Vaughn, Benintendi, and Maldonado, so it is not like Ramos possibly having a few more "0-fers" will kill the team's ability to score runs.
Ramos is the future at third base since it is highly unlikely that Yoan Moncada will have his option exercised. So it cannot hurt to see if Ramos can make the necessary adjust to get back to hitting the cover off the ball as he was doing when he first came up. If he was still struggling say after two weeks, then fine, send him down. If he started to rake again, all the Sox did was replace him with a bad player and delay Ramos impacting the big-league club.