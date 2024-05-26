Chicago White Sox need to play "Let's Make a Deal" right now
By Chip Egan
Forget waiting until the trade deadline. The time for the Chicago White Sox to make deals is right now.
There have been very few silver linings in what has been an historically bad season for the White Sox. Save for the likes of Garrett Crochet and Tommy Pham, there hasn't been too much to celebrate this season as the team is at the bottom of Major League Baseball in wins and has dropped three in a row heading into Saturday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
This team is not going to be a playoff threat anytime soon and reaching the .500 mark is possibly too big of an ask at this point.
So, why not start making moves for the future right now?
The idea of striking while the iron is hot applies to the White Sox due to a couple of factors and applies to a few players.
The main factors to apply here are injuries and the ability to play near current performance totals up to the July 30th trade deadline. The White Sox have been decimated by the injury bug over the last several years and to assume players who will be trade pieces will be healthy at the end of July might be playing with fire.
Additionally, some players are performing well enough right now that teams viewing themselves as contenders might have them on their radar already. A player's trade value could be at its highest now as opposed to later when their stats most likely will drop-off and other teams who are out of the playoff picture start shopping their players around.
With that in mind, general manager Chris Getz should start-if he hasn't already-making plans to sell now. Getting out in front of the situation could be of benefit to the White Sox, and two players he should consider phoning teams about are Pham and pitcher Erick Fedde
Pham has been excellent since making his debut with the White Sox back in April. He was brought in to provide some veteran help to an outfield that saw both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. out at the time with injuries. He currently leads the team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and on-base plus slugging for those who have logged 25 games or more.
Can Pham keep up that pace for another couple of months? Probably not. But he is producing right now and since he was viewed as a player the Sox would move anyway this season, his market value might not get higher than it already is. He isn't going to bring back a first rounder or an all-star caliber player in a deal, but he could bring back a higher prospect now than what might be offered later.
Fedde has been a very nice addition to the club since being signed in the offseason following his stint with NC Dinos in the KBO League and is producing at a rate that should pique the interest of a team looking for another arm to help its staff. Fedde is second on the team in strikeouts behind Crochet and is tops on the team in innings pitched (58) and earned run average (3.10). The league is hitting a measly .218 against him which has helped him to a four and one record in his 10 starts.
Considering the way pitchers have been going down with injuries this year, it could be a gamble on the White Sox part to wait and see if Fedde's value on the market can grow over what it is now.
There are others who may draw interest such as Paul DeJong, Mike Clevinger, Michael Kopech and Mike Soroka. None of them have put up solid numbers of late, and, as such, teams may be willing to wait on them because they offer veteran experience and could come at a reasonable cost.
The season is a wash already and maybe along with moving players out, it's time to start bringing players in from the minors for more than just spot starts. Bryan Ramos-just activated off of the 10-day injured list-showed flashes at third base during his call-up a few weeks ago, while shortstop Colson Montgomery and pitcher Drew Thorpe could be making their way to the big city in a short period of time.
This maybe the only time the White Sox have leverage when it comes to making a deal. Thus, being proactive might be a better move than being reactive.