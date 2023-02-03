Chicago White Sox News: A Friday afternoon trade was made
The Chicago White Sox haven't made many moves this off-season which is why many people are very down on their off-season.
It is an organization that hasn't had much success recently as they haven't won a playoff series since 2005 when they won the World Series.
It has been very disappointing but now we just have to wait and see if the roster that they already have can be healthy and play well this year. If they do, they can be a moderately good team.
On Friday, the White Sox made a trade. They acquired right-handed reliever Franklin German from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Theo Denlinger. In order to make room for German on the forty-man roster, they DFA'd right-handed pitcher Jason Bilous.
This is a strange move but they clearly think that they might be able to work with Franklin German otherwise they wouldn't have pulled the trigger on this trade knowing they had to add him to the 40-man.
They have already made a trade for a Red Sox reliever in the last 12 months and it didn't really work out for them as Jake Diekman wasn't very good for them in 2022. He will be there again in 2023 so they have to hope that he is better too.
As you can probably tell, this isn't a trade that the White Sox made to increase their chances of winning the division. It is a very small move that is likely to not help or hurt. However, if there is a way that he finds some good strides, he will be on the 40 man and eligible to play for them.
Last year, German didn't make much out of his 4.0 innings that he was given last year. However, as mentioned before, the White Sox must see something in him that they liked. Hopefully, it works for either AAA Charlotte or the White Sox in addition to German.
These are likely the only kinds of moves that the White Sox are going to make before spring if we're being honest. It is a shame but it is what it is.