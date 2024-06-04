This Chicago White Sox player is looking sharp
The Chicago White Sox are struggling in almost every aspect of the game.
Their pitching staff, although talented, isn’t quite living up to its lofty status. Their defense is suspect and their hitting is hot and cold. There isn’t a lot of consistency on this team. Most of the players are hot and cold or are a little bit streaky.
Then you have guys who are playing consistently. At least a couple of them are. Tommy Pham is doing wonders for himself in Chicago while second baseman Nicky Lopez is quietly having a good season with the Sox.
The White Sox acquired Lopez this offseason from the Atlanta Braves. He came to the Sox, along with other players such as Braden Shewmake, Jared Shuster, Mike Soroka, and Riley Gowens. These players came to Chicago in exchange for relief pitcher Aaron Bummer. So far, the White Sox have gotten some good out of this group, especially Lopez.
Lopez, who hails from Naperville, was on a nine-game on-base streak which ended last Wednesday against the Blue Jays. This streak impressed White Sox fans. He’s giving them at least a little glimmer of hope in what’s become a dismal season for the team.
Through the White Sox' third game against the Blue Jays, Lopez has been at bat 152 times and has 15 runs to go along with 36 hits, three RBIs’ and three stolen bases. His average is .237 and he has struck out 24 times.
Lopez isn’t a “high-impact” guy by any means.
He isn’t out there hitting home runs consistently but one thing is for sure. He’s getting on base and that’s a big thing for this team right now. If they could just bring their boys home off the bases, it would be even bigger. But the White Sox struggle to do that and it’s cost them many games.
He may be getting on base a lot but he’s not doing a lot to drive in runs. It just might be a lack of opportunity with no one on base. One thing that Lopez seemingly lacks is a lot of power. He’s not a big guy standing at five foot, 11 inches and weighing 175 pounds. But it’s not always about the size of the player. It’s about his ability and Lopez has a decent amount of ability. He’s finding some success at the plate, and it shows.
It's just too bad that it doesn’t seem to be enough to help the Sox. They can’t win no matter what their contributors are doing it seems.
Another nice thing about Lopez is his defense. He’s managed to do well at the second base spot, defensively, and the White Sox seem to like keeping him there. As long as he stays healthy and keeps hitting the ball regularly, Lopez can call second base his home for the time being.
The White Sox are a team in desperate need of leadership. Guys like Lopez should be able to step it up and become a leader. If he can do that, leading in the clubhouse and by example, this team might just get a little better and win more games.