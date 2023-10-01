The Chicago White Sox have officially reached 100 losses
The Chicago White Sox came into this series hoping to avoid being a 100-loss team. That has only happened a handful of times in franchise history and it is the true mark of a terrible team.
They lost the first game on Friday night by a score of 3-2. It was a close game after Dylan Cease pitched well but they were unable to get it done. That made it where they needed to win the final two games of the season to get it done.
Of course, the White Sox were unable to get it done. They lost the game by a final score of 6-1. They are officially a 100-loss baseball team. This is by far one of the worst teams in franchise history.
It is the fact that the White Sox were expected to be a great team through all these years that makes it even worse. It is a complete disappointment to see them be this bad as they are literally an embarrassment.
The Chicago White Sox lost their 100th game of the 2023 season.
In this 100th loss, Mike Clevinger made his final start of the White Sox season. It could end up being his final start in a White Sox uniform. He wasn’t all that good as he gave up 6 runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings. He walked two and struck out two as he had just a terrible game.
The offense was also dead against Padres pitching. Michael Wacha went 7.0 innings of shutout baseball and he only gave up one walk and three hits while striking out seven. It was a great day for him in his final start of the year.
In the 8th inning, Lenyn Sosa hit a solo shot to get the White Sox on the board but it obviously wasn't enough. Hopefully, he is getting ready for a good off-season so he can do something in 2024.
Now, the White Sox have one more game. This season has been terrible so it feels merciful to see it come to en end. Although they are awful, we are going to miss them at the same time. Now that they are a 100-loss team, it is even more clear that this is one of the worst White Sox teams ever. Hopefully, that doesn't happen again any time soon.