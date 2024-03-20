Chicago White Sox Opening Day Roster Projection
The hope is the team does not lose 100 games this year.
By Todd Welter
Starting Outfielders: Andrew Benintendi (LF), Luis Robert Jr. (CF), and Dominic Fletcher (RF)
Benintendi was given the richest free-agent contract in team history last year. He battled a wrist injury and was nowhere near the hit-for-average hitter he has been in his career.
Fangraphs does not project Benintendi to hit .300 like he did in 2022, but he is forecasted to be better than 2023. With Anderson gone, he will move into the leadoff spot.
Robert Jr. would have won the AL MVP last year had the Sox not lost 101 games and Shohei Ohtani not played in the American League. Ohtani is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers so Robert Jr. has a shot if he can replicate his amazing 2023 season. He is one of the few players the White Sox have that is worth watching this season.
The Sox brought in a lot of competition to find a starting right fielder. This position has been a hole in the lineup for this organization ever since Jermaine Dye retired in 2009. Oscar Colas was supposed to be the long-term answer, but he was a bust last season. He only lasted a few weeks in spring training before he was demoted to minor league camp.
Dominic Fletcher seems to have won the job with how much playing time he is getting in spring training. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is an older prospect who is on the cusp of being a big-league player. Gavin Sheets (we will address him shortly) is having the better spring training, but Fletcher is a much better fielder, and the Sox are going to need Sheets' bat off the bench but we will address that shortly.