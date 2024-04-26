Are the Chicago White Sox Really That Bad?
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in all of baseball now.
It goes beyond their record, it’s in everything they do. From the top down and inside out, this team is a bad one and it doesn’t appear that they are getting any better. They don’t seem to have any luck, they play terribly and they can’t seem to get things together. Whose fault is it? Why are they so bad? Are they that bad?
To answer the last question first, yes, the White Sox are that bad.
They have no offense; their pitching leaves something to be desired, and their management staff, including Pedro Grifol and Chris Getz, are bad.
This is the lowest the White Sox have ever been and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better either. They have been trying to find that “spark” that will get them going in the right direction. It appears that the spark doesn’t exist at this time. Something needs to inspire the White Sox to get themselves moving in the right direction. But they can’t seem to do anything positive.
We could throw a bunch of numbers out at you and you might get a better idea of why the White Sox are so bad but those numbers could bore you to death. The number that you need to know is the White Sox record. That’s the number that shows just how futile the Sox are. Their batting averages are, for the most part, all very bad, not that many players are getting on base and the offense is the worst in the league.
Now the season was thought to not be that good but is it supposed to be this bad? They purged the pitching staff of some of its better players, lost players to injury and the management of the team appears to be a little bit clueless in certain situations. There is no cohesiveness and the team seemingly doesn’t play like a team. This all goes in Grifol’s lap. He’s just not helping this team.
Honestly, Grifol has been a failure and the White Sox need to move on from him.
Being as bad as they are has a lot of fans and the media upset and complaining about why they are so bad and what they can do, if anything, to right the ship and fix what’s wrong. It’s going to take a lot of work to get this team back on track and going in the right direction. The work that needs to be done probably won’t be able to be done this year. It might not even get done next year. We, as White Sox fans, just have to hope that something happens to get this team to a better place and get them out of the dumpster where they have been since the start of the season.
It’s never fun to watch a losing team. The Sox aren’t fun to watch. We still watch them, however, hoping that we will be able to see some kind of turnaround and watch them win many games in a row. We want to say that we were “there” for that first game which was the start of the streak. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they are going to break into a winning streak at all.