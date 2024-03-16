Would the Chicago White Sox Have Received Better Players For Dylan Cease From The Texas Rangers?
The Texas Rangers were reportedly interested in acquiring Dylan Cease as well.
By Todd Welter
Jack Leiter
Leiter can match Thorpe in terms of the level of minor-league experience reached. Although Leiter only made one start at Triple-A. He had a 5.19 ERA in 20 starts at Double-A last season. Iriarte had a 4.30 ERA in seven Double-A starts last season.
He is struggling to command his fastball. That was an elite pitch he had in college that made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. His mechanics can also get out of whack. While he has tantalizing stuff when it is right, there is a lot of development needed to harness it. Thorpe and Iriarte do not seem to require that much attention to be a big-leaguer pitcher.
Ezequiel Duran
The utility infielder had a .276/.324/.443 slash line in 122 games last season. He finished with a wRC+ of 107 and a 0.9 fWAR. He would certainly fit with the White Sox's offseason of acquiring players with a one-fWAR.
He is 24 and not even arbitration-eligible until 2026. That is a young, cheap player who can play all over the field. That is a player the Sox could have tried out at second and see if he can solve that eternal position problem.
Duran is more of a third baseman. He would be good insurance in case Yoan Moncada is injured again or underachieves again. The team can move on from Moncada in that instance after this season as they have a club option on him for next season.
When you compare what the Rangers could have given the Sox in a similar deal of prospect rankings or the Sox's request, it looks like the Padres provided the better caliber of players.