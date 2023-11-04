The Chicago White Sox said goodbye to Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox were one of the worst teams in the league during the 2023 season. They signed some people late in their career thinking they would help them win. They also had a few signings from a couple of years ago that just weren't working out.
Well, there were a lot of names leaving the organization during the season when it became clear that they weren't going to the playoffs. Guys were traded away, front office members were fired, and people on the coaching staff were let go.
There was a bit of news revolving around the roster on Friday during the day. They sent Clint Frazier and Trayce Thompson to AAA Charlotte. They declined the club option for Liam Hendriks and Mike Clevinger declined his player option. Their roster now sits at 36.
They made a post on social media that confirmed something we already pretty much knew. They thanked Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus for what they've given to the team during their time with them. It is pretty clear that these two free agents are not coming back.
Andrus joined the organization at the end of last season and then signed back with them during the off-season. He was okay at times but he was an example of them taking the cheaper route when they really shouldn't be doing that.
As for Grandal, he signed what was the biggest contract in team history at the time of the signing (Andrew Benintendi has since broken that record). He has had some ups and downs during his tenure with the team going back to the 2020 season but it ended very much down.
Both of these guys provided some leadership to the team but they weren't very good at playing baseball at this level anymore. Both of them have had wonderful careers but it is time for them to go. The White Sox will be a much better team without them.
As for them as players and humans going forward, if they want jobs they will get them. It may or may not be a tryout in spring training but someone will at least give them a chance. Hopefully, whoever it is, sees them find success.