Chicago White Sox set a new mark in being pathetic by losing 100 games so quickly
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox continue to set new franchise marks in futility.
Today's loss to the Detroit Tigers was the first time the Sox lost 100 games in consecutive seasons. That is astounding considering the franchise has been around since 1900.
The White Sox have never been a franchise known for winning championships like the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. At the same time, it is a club that does not go through losing stretches this bad.
Making matters even worse, only three other teams in MLB history have lost 100 games before September.
The Sox are on pace to break the 1962 New York Mets mark for the worst record in the 162-game era. Not only are they on pace to break the Mets record for futility, they are flirting with possibly losing 125 games or more. They are currently on track to lose at least 123 games (subscription required to access).
It is a little ironic that the Detroit Tigers, who for the moment have the worst record ever in a complete 162-game schedule (the 62 Mets played 161 games for some reason), handed the Sox loss No. 100 this season.
The Sox have also set a new record in being pathetic as they reached defeat No. 100 in their 131st game. That is the fastest to the dubious mark in the 162-game schedule era. The 1962 Mets and 2003 Detroit Tigers did not reach 100 losses until their 134th game.
Only the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and 1916 Philadelphia Athletics reached 100 defeats faster than the White Sox in terms of games played. The schedule does the White Sox no favors so finishing with 36 wins like those 1916 A's did is not out of the question.
You must go back nearly two months ago for the last time the Sox won a series or more than just one game.
A terrible offense, poor defense, leaky bullpen, inability to rally back, and veteran talent that is either struggling or should be out of baseball entirely are why the 2024 Sox are on pace to be the worst team baseball has ever seen with this many games scheduled.
What makes this season even more horrific is the Sox have blown 47 leads and there is still a month to go. That means the Sox are finding ways to lose. The 2003 Tigers blew 48 leads and were just bad. The Sox are not only awful, but they are contributing to their terrible condition.