The Chicago White Sox should try and land Tyler Glasnow
The Chicago White Sox were a very bad team in 2023. At 61-101, they had the fourth worst record in Major League Baseball. There are a lot of reasons for that but starting pitching has to be at or near the top of the list.
Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn were both traded away at the trade deadline. Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech weren't as good as we expected them to be. Only Mike Clevinger was good and he isn't with the team going forward.
They are expecting some bouncebacks next year and hoping that a guy like Touki Toussaint can help them as well. They could also be smart and make a big move or two during the off-season. There are plenty of pitchers for them to consider.
Someone that they might think about considering is Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been one of the best pitchers in the league over the last handful of years. Now, there is a chance that Tampa Bay will move him for some help in other areas.
The White Sox need a pitcher like Tyler Glasnow as soon as they can get one.
Glasnow did deal with Tommy John surgery in 2021. His last start actually came at Guaranteed Rate Field before he left with his injury. He has since come back but it was tough to lose him for the time that he was gone.
He made 21 starts in 2023 and was great. He had an ERA of 3.53 with a WAR of 2.0 along with a record of 10-7. Glasnow also had 162 strikeouts in 120.0 innings pitched. Clearly, his stuff is still outstanding and he can help people win while using it.
At 30 years old, he has a ton left to give. He may just move this off-season and whoever lands him should be very excited. He brings a certain pedigree that a lot of contending teams could absolutely use right now.
It might not be the most realistic thing for the White Sox because of the fact that they don't ever plan on winning but Glasnow should be on every team's radar. He is an outstanding pitcher who has proven that he can get it done time and time again.