The Chicago White Sox signing this infielder provides cover once trades start happening
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox made a move during the All-Star break, but it was not a trade. However, the White Sox signing infield Nick Senzel could indicate the Sox are ready to move veteran infielder Paul DeJong or outfielder Tommy Pham.
It could also be just a signing for the sake of the Sox taking a look at a player who is 29 that could go from one team's trash to another team's treasure.
Senzel has been primarily a utility player during his career who can play third, outfield, and DH. He was released by the Washington Nationals after he hit .209 with seven home runs this season. He has some pop in his bat and the Sox could use that out of third base.
The White Sox are getting next to no power with Lenyn Sosa and Danny Mendick manning third base while Yoan Moncada is out.
His signing might be an indication that a deal could be coming is because the White Sox roster is currently full.
The Sox could option Mendick or Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte to clear room on the roster. They could also DFA a player as well. One way to open up a spot on the roster is trading veteran assets such as DeJong and Pham.
Pham was signed at the start of the season with the sole purpose of being flipped. DeJong is hitting home runs like he wants to get the heck out of town.
Neither is going to bring a huge return in a trade, but Pham was flipped at last year's trade deadline and the New York Mets got a prospect back from the Arizona Diamondbacks with enermous upside.
That is what the Sox must get in return for DeJong and Pham that contenders should value as veteran players who can come off the bench and provide professional at-bats. DeJong can provide power off the bench and maybe he will regain his fielding touch playing in games that matter. Pham helped the Diamondbacks get to the World Series.
Signing Senzel provides cover if the Sox trade DeJong, Pham, or even Luis Robert Jr.
The Sox will have to move Nicky Lopez to shortstop in the case of them trading DeJong. Sosa would likely move over to second where his power production would be better suited.
Senzel has also played centerfield so he can be an extra outfielder. He has played 269 games in centerfield so he can also cover that position if the Sox are trading Robert Jr.
Colson Montgomery getting called up would be the gate attraction move, but he is struggling to hit velocity at Triple-A. The Sox top prospect could use the entire season in the minors to work on that before he is ready for the big leagues.
The Sox have already tried Dominic Fletcher, Oscar Colas, and Nick DeLoach in the outfield and none of them have provided much pop. Senzel at least gives the White Sox some power in the outfield. Not a ton, but he did hit a career-high 13 home runs last year.
Signing Senzel makes sense despite him getting released by another bad team. The Sox need someone to fill holes in the lineup that will be created once all the veterans are traded away.