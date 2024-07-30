The Chicago White Sox somehow managed to trade a disappointing slugger to the Baltimore Orioles
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox somehow traded what seemed to be the most untradable players before the trade deadline.
Oft-injured slugger, Eloy Jimenez, is on his way to the Baltimore Orioles according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The reason it felt like no team would take Eloy is it looks like he is still hampered by a soft tissue issue that landed him on the 10-day IL, a place he has spent a lot of time on during his tenure on the Southside. It looked like it zapped his ability to run the bases, not like he did that with tremendous speed, and hit for power.
He has just five home runs this season and continues to hit the ball on the ground with a nearly 60% groundball percentage this season. Then again, for being a guy with immense power, he did seem to hit the ball on the ground a lot.
Jimenez represented on the franchise decayed so quickly from winning the 2021 AL Central title to being on pace to be the worst team ever during the 162-game era.
He showed great promise when he debuted in 2019, but he kept getting hurt. He has only played over 100 games twice during his five-plus years with the team. The career high was 122 during his rookie season.
The White Sox will reportedly get a low-profile prospect in return.
Getting a breathing player for Eloy is better than anything because it felt like his trade value was on par with getting a bag of baseballs and the pop machine stocked for a month.
According to USA Today's Bob Nigthengale, the Sox will get a pitching prospect and be rid of Eloy's salary of $13 million.
The injuries were not all Eloy's fault. His body for some reason just would not allow him to put too much stress on it and that led to soft tissue injuires. However, he did hurt himself once because of his awful ability to play the outfield.
He clearly was one of the most disappointing players ever in franchise history. The worry of him getting injured is no longer the Sox problem. Let Baltimore find out he is not worth the trouble.