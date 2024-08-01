The Chicago White Sox starting rotation should look like this after the MLB trade deadline
By Todd Welter
No. 2 Starter: Drew Thorpe
Thorpe had six outstanding outings over his first seven starts. His last two starts have not gone well. He lasted just .2 innings and allowed eight runs against the Seattle Mariners last Friday.
He did have an effective outing yesterday against the Kansas Royals as he lasted five innings and allowed six runs.
He allowed 13 runs over his first seven starts. Thorpe has allowed 14 runs in his past two starts. This is about of baseball coming for Thorpe. He was facing the Mariners and Royals for the second time of the season. The hitters seemed ready to sit on his changeup and crush his fastball if it was left up over the plate.
That is what happened in his past two starts. Thorpe needs to adjust back by locating his fastball down and away or in. If he can do that, he can start to unleash his lethal arsenal of off-speed pitches.
His struggles should not be a reason for a concern just yet. If he can get back that outstanding command, he has the stuff to be an ace in the Mark Buerhle and Aaron Nola mold.