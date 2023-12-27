Chicago White Sox to sign World Series champion catcher
The Chicago White Sox have signed a former World Series champion catcher.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year deal with former Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. Robert Murray of FanSided reported the signing.
As a player, Maldonado isn't much to write home about. He's one of the worst offensive players in the sport and wasn't much better behind the dish in 2023.
However, the White Sox could be interested in what he brings outside of what he does on the field. The 37-year-old has been a huge piece of the Astros dynasty and knows what it takes to win.
With the White Sox needing to better their team heading into 2024, this doesn't do much for them. Maldonado isn't a player who's going to move the needle much.
Chicago acquired Max Stassi from the Atlanta Braves on December 9 after being dealt by the Los Angeles Angels.
Stassi, who isn't much better offensively, will likely be the main catcher.
For Maldonado, expect him to be a help in teaching the young catchers. Edgar Quero, the White Sox No. 3 prospect, is expected to debut in 2025, but could in 2024 depending on how the season goes.
Korey Lee, who was also on the Astros, had 70 plate appearances for Chicago last season. Quero and Lee could be a year or two away from playing every day. The Maldonado signing should be a good indication of what the front office expects of Quero and Lee.
Last season, Maldonado hit just .191 with 15 home runs. His .191/.258/.606 slash line was a concern for Houston and will continue to be one for the White Sox next season.
With the moves that fans want to see, this won't be one that excites anyone. The front office has plenty to do this offseason and signing Maldonado doesn't fix much, if any, of those problems.