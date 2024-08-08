Chicago White Sox took too long to fire manager Pedro Grifol, but he will not wear a historically bad record
By Todd Welter
After weeks of speculation, the Chicago White Sox have fired manager Pedro Grifol.
It took losing 22 of the last 23 games instead of the 3-22 start to the season, or the first time the White Sox set the franchise record for consecutive losses in late May/early June, to finally get rid of the worst manager in the team's history.
Losing 10 straight series was the final bell to be rung for leadership to realize losing like this is not acceptable.
The White Sox have known nothing but bad under Pedro.
How he got the job in the first place when the Kansas City Royals refused to give him a promotion to the job is astounding. He was in over his head from the first day.
This was a guy who preached that the team would kick their opponents' butts at 7:10 pm every night at his introductory press conference. Instead, it was the Sox who got beat up pretty good on a nightly basis under his leadership.
He did nothing well. He was a terrible communicator, terrible at strategy, terrible at leading the clubhouse, and just flat-out terrible. The sad thing was he thought he was good at the job.
Pedro knew the Sox' problems from his vantage point with Kansas City. He could never help implement a solution.
He should have been canned in early May. The problem was the owner reportedly knew how bad Pedro was at the job as early as last July. However, he wanted to keep him around at least through the end of this season to avoid having to pay Grifol to do nothing.
The embarrassment of losing 21 straight games and nearly setting a new MLB mark for most defeats in the modern era is what probably led to owner Jerry Reinsdorf finally authorizing Getz to fire him.
It sounded like Getz did want to fire Pedro a couple of weeks ago because of the lack of strong endorsements. Finances and faulty logic in letting Grifol ride out the season was the only reason he was still employed.
If it was not the 21-game skid, hopefully, it was when it became clear that the Sox could not establish a winning streak after blowing a 2-0 lead in Oakland yesterday, for Jerry to sign off.
The scary part is we know that the owner has a high threshold for embarrassment.