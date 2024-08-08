Chicago White Sox took too long to fire manager Pedro Grifol, but he will not wear a historically bad record
By Todd Welter
To be fair to Pedro, he never got the strongest rosters.
At the same time, a neutral manager can at least get the team to not be horrendously awful. A net-positive manager can win with them. Pedro made those teams even worse.
Nothing got better under him. Look at players that leave this club that are thriving, especially those that have played for him. Eloy Jimenez is hitting .500 for Baltimore. Michael Kopech is mowing down hitters in Los Angeles.
Maybe it is because they are on winners. It is also because they are not being asked to do more than what they can do.
That is on the Sox front office for asking them to do too much, but it is also Pedro not realizing what his guys are capable of doing.
He wanted a roster that could play up to his F.A.S.T. acronym. It sort of felt like this roster full of bad players was collected for Pedro so he could make them a merry-band of overachievers.
Instead, they were even worse than their underachieving careers had established. Paul DeJong used to be known for his glove and power. With the Sox, he hit home runs to get out of town but got worse as a defender.
Everything got worse under Grifol, but thankfully, he is no longer around to help ruin this franchise.