Is there concern about Drew Thorpe struggling during his second career MLB start for the Chicago White Sox?
By Todd Welter
The concerns around Chicago White Sox rookie pitcher Drew Thorpe's stuff were on full display as the Arizona Diamondbacks rocked him for eight runs--seven of them earned--and six hits in a 12-5 defeat.
Thorpe admitted he struggled with his command. His fastball velocity averaged 90 mph, not exactly the velo needed to blow the ball past professional hitters in today's game.
The scouting report on Thorpe's fastball has it in the 91-95 mph range. It does not particularly dance and if it is not in the higher portion of that range, he cannot effectively deploy his change-up.
The SoxMachine.com's James Fegan has been on top of Thorpe's terrible second MLB start. The slider must be thrown better to make his cutter look different.
The team does not appear to be concerned about him getting roughed up.
It is also the third time a rookie pitcher has been crushed this season during the second career big-league start. The Philadelphia Phillies slaughtered Nick Nastrini. Jonathan Cannon got smacked around by the Minnesota Twins. Now Thorpe got scorched in the desert--play on words intended.
Maybe the game plan could have been better. Who knows if the organization did a good job of prepping Thorpe to know that there is tape on him now.
Thorpe showed he could reach his floor during his first career start and that he could be a starting pitcher in this league. The command issues and the below-average velocity are what will prevent him from being Mark Buerhle or Aaron Nola.
His track record in Double-A shows he can bounce back from a terrible outing. Thorpe lasted just two-thirds of an inning in an early May start where he gave up three runs. Drew bounced back and had a couple more good outings before he was called up.
The only concern is he might not be given the time to rebound at the big-league level. Mike Clevinger is set to make a couple of rehab starts. If Cannon has another strong start, Thorpe is the most logical candidate to get sent back.
The Sox do not need another start from Clevinger as he does not have any trade value. The Sox do need more big-league starts from Thorpe as he is the future of the team.