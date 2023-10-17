A different former White Sox player dominated ALCS on Monday
The Chicago White Sox are absolutely horrible. Outside a flash of a good rebuild in 2020 and 2021, they have made nothing but wrong decisions for over a decade now. Plenty of those bad decisions are still making them look bad here in 2023.
All playoffs long, we have seen Jose Abreu dominate for the Houston Astros. It seemed as if he was destined to help the defending World Series champions get back there again. The White Sox couldn't do what was necessary to keep him around. It was a disaster to see him leave.
Of course, we are seeing another player that the White Sox let get away and dominate in the playoffs too which is no fun. That player is Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers. The White Sox let him go to the Oakland A's before he had some time with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of his tenure in Texas.
He received a big-money contract from them because of the fact that he turned into an All-World MVP-caliber player. On Tuesday night, we saw a little bit of an example as Semien dominated in game two of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers are feeling good in the ALCS right now.
The Rangers took game two by a final score of 5-4 and now have a 2-0 series lead over their in-state rival Texas Rangers. Semien was the only Ranger with two hits in the effort. In addition to those two hits, he scored a run.
It isn't all about one player in the game of baseball, especially in the playoffs, but there is no denying Semien's importance to this team. It has been a long time since the White Sox let him get away for no good reason but it still stings. If he were around during the rebuild and all of that, things might be different now.
It also makes you think of all the other mistakes that they've made over the years showing up in the playoffs while the White Sox are at home. Well, there will be plenty more of that as these playoffs roll along. Hopefully, this ALCS featuring a few former Sox players continues to be entertaining.