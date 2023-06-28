DraftKings Illinois Promo: Bet $5 on White Sox to Beat Angels, Win $150 Even if They Lose!
DraftKings is giving White Sox fans an instant $150 win vs. the Angels tonight! Find out how to claim your win here.
By Joe Summers
Lucas Giolito takes the mound today as the White Sox continue a four-game series with the Angels and DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic Illinois promo for the matchup: Bet $5, Win $150 INSTANTLY backing Chicago!
Even if the White Sox lose, you're getting $150 regardless. Here's how to sign up and claim your bonus bets:
DraftKings Illinois Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on the White Sox vs. the Angels tonight, you'll instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. That's +3000 odds without even needing to win!
All you have to do is follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on the White Sox vs. Angels tonight
Then you can relax and enjoy the game! Once you place your bet, you'll instantly be credited with $150 in bonus bets.
It doesn't matter if Chicago wins or loses, but it does matter than you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your White Sox bet can be limited to just $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new DraftKings users can claim this limited-time offer. Sign up for DraftKings now and lock in your $150 win before it's too late!
How to Bet on MLB at DraftKings
Chicago is a short road underdog in Los Angeles and DraftKings makes it easy to back your White Sox in a variety of ways, ranging from a moneyline pick to individual player props and parlays!
After you've signed up and made your deposit, navigate to the MLB section to find tonight's matchup. However you choose to bet, you'll receive $150 no matter what!
In addition to spectacular promos like this one, DraftKings also features a robust rewards system and exclusive daily odds boosts that'll keep building your bankroll. Sign up now and see why DraftKings is one of America's best sportsbooks!
