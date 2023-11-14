Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting second for the dream White Sox is shortstop Amed Rosario.
In this dream world, the Chicago White Sox actually spend some money to make their team better. If they are planing on being a better team, adding some help in the starting lineup is going to be desperately needed.
With Tim Anderson gone, they need some help at the shortstop position. Colson Montgomery is going to be that guy in the future but he won't be ready for the MLB club by the time spring training is over. The Sox need to have a plan for that.
Signing someone like Amed Rosario is a good idea in this instance. He has had an up and down career but nobody would question whether or not he is a good player. He isn't an All-Star or anything like that but he'd provide some stabiloty at the position of shortstop until Montgomery is available.
Rosario spent time with the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians before making his way over to the Los Angeles Dodgers at last year's trade deadline. Now, he is looking for a new baseball home, and batting second for the White Sox would be great for him.