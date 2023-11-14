Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting third for the dream White Sox is centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox were one of the worst teams in all of Major League Baseball during the 2023 season. In fact, you could make an argument that they were one of the worst pro sports franchises of the Big Four as well.
All of that came with Luis Robert Jr. in the middle of their lineup. He stayed healthy for a full season for the first time in his MLB career and he took a major step both offensively and defensively. He won the Silver Slugger and was nominated for the Gold Glove.
This is the type of player that plays elite defense but his hitting is incredible. That is why he should be battling third in this dream Chicago White Sox lineup. There aren't many teams in which Robert could go to and not be right in the middle of their lineup.
He is one of the best players in the league when he is healthy so this seems like the perfect spot for a powerhouse like him. We can only hope that this gives him the best opportunities to have a career year as an RBI machine.