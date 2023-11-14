Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting fourth for the dream White Sox right fielder Teoscar Hernandez.
This is where the term "dream" comes in. Nobody expects the White Sox to spend money on impactful players but wouldn't it be fun to add some good power into the middle of the lineup?
That is what they'd be doing if they added Teoscar Hernandez to the mix. He could play right field for a little while which is a position that they have needed help with for a very long time.
Hernandez isn't a superstar or anything but he is a very good player that would add some amazing skill to the White Sox lineup right away. He was a 2.1 WAR player in 2023 as a member of the Seattle Mariners. Before that, he had years with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.
Now, he is 31 years old and looking for a new squad. Batting in the middle of the order for the White Sox would really add some boost to their group. Protecting Luis Robert Jr. in the lineup would be great for everyone involved.