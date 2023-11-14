Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting fifth for the dream White Sox is first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
Andrew Vaughn had a good season for the Chicago White Sox in 2023. Only Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger (before he was traded to the Miami Marlins) had better years than him. That doesn't mean that he was outstanding but he was certainly decent.
It is fair to expect more from Vaughn going forward. He was expected to take a big step once he moved over to first base full-time because then he'd no longer be learning a new position.
He took some steps but he wasn't overwhelmingly good like he was scouted to be when he was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft.
He had 21 home runs and 80 RBIs with 67 runs scored which aren't terrible numbers at all but his slash line of .258/.314/.429 with an OPS of .743 could all use some work. Again, those aren't terrible but they need more. A better team around him could help this as well.
If Vaughn is batting fifth next year and has better players around him, we should see better numbers across the board. He has shown that he can be a top hitter on this team but that isn't saying much these days.