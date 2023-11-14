Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting seventh for the dream White Sox is third baseman Yoan Moncada.
The Chicago White Sox never saw Yoan Moncada reach his true potential. He was the number one prospect in all of baseball when they sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for him, Michael Kopech, and two other prospects.
His career year came in 2019. He also had a pretty good year in 2021 but he hasn't been the same ever since. For the most part, he has either been bad or injured with a few flashes of brilliance mixed in there.
Moncada will be on the White Sox in 2024 because he is too expensive to cut and nobody would take him in a trade as things stand right now. There is still some upside there with him so having him bat seventh and play third base isn't the worst thing in the world for this team.
Moncada could have a good year and the White Sox might be an improved team. However, after going 61-101 this year, not many people are expecting much for next year. As a result, you get more underwhelming Moncada unless there is a miracle.