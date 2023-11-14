Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting eighth for the dream White Sox is catcher Victor Caratini.
The Chicago White Sox are not going to have Yasmani Grandal in 2024 and Seby Zavala was already let go during the regular season of 2023. They are moving on.
The plan in the long term is probably to have Korey Lee and Edgar Quero develop but they need a veteran presence to start the MLB season. There are a few options to consider.
One good one is Victor Caratini who spent last season as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, he is a free agent looking for a new home. He has already called Chicago home before in his MLB career as he played for the Chicago Cubs from 2017-2020.
Now, the White Sox would be a great place for him to play as he continues what has been a pretty good career so far. They don't need him to be Yadier Molina in his prime or anything like that but a solid catcher that can bat eighth would be great.