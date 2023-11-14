Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
Batting ninth for the dream White Sox is second baseman Adam Frazier.
The Chicago White Sox should have traded for Adam Frazier during the 2021 season when they were an elite team and he was having an All-Star caliber year.
They chose to be cheap and trade for Cesar Hernandez instead and you can see where being cheap often gets them. Now, Frazier isn't necessarily the same player anymore but he is a free agent looking for a new baseball home.
It is a good realistic dream to think about him in a White Sox uniform. They could bat him ninth and have him play second base while doing his best to turn the lineup over.
If they made a move like this, it would be another short-term answer to the long-term problem that has been second base. Until they get that answer for the long term, Frazier would be a great option. Seeing him batting ninth would be cool.