Dream Chicago White Sox starting rotation for the 2024 season
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in the league. It was expected to be a bounce-back season in 2023, but that never materialized and fans had to watch as the season went from promising to embarrassing in record time. It appears as if the rebuild was a complete failure and they have to redo it all.
With that, it sounds like Chris Getz thinks this team can compete in 2024 with the right moves. If they get the pitching that they got in 2023, they are going to be a very bad baseball team once again.
There is nothing certain when it comes to their starting rotation next year, but it doesn't look good as of right now given how much the White Sox gave up at the trade deadline and the state of the starters who are left. Big-time changes are going to be needed if they are going to take that next step.
In a perfect world, the White Sox would sign the arms necessary to have a great rotation once again. This is what a dream starting rotation would look like for them in 2024. This might not be a realistic list for a cheap team like the White Sox but it would be so fun:
Blake Snell
On Wednesday night, Blake Snell won the Cy Young Award as the top pitcher in the National League. He took home this honor after an incredible year with the San Diego Padres.
Snell's Cy Young was the second of his career. He also won it as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. Since then, he has developed into one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.
Snell spent the first five years of his career with the Rays before making his way to the Padres in time for the 2021 season. Tampa Bay traded him to San Diego in a five-player deal. The Padres received Snell while the Rays got Blake Hunt, Cole Wilcox, Francisco Mejia, and Luis Patino.
Snell's numbers with the Rays were incredible. Over those five years, he went 42-30 with an ERA of 3.25. He had a remarkable 648 strikeouts in 556.0 innings pitched. He also was the ace of a staff that won an American League championship.
With San Diego, he found a way to get even better. His Cy Young winning 2023 season included a 14-9 record, 2.25 ERA, and 234 strikeouts in 180.0 innings pitched. He made all 32 of his starts and was a 6.0 WAR player.
Of all the pitchers on the market right now, he is at the top of everyone's list. It is likely not a move that the White Sox would consider but he'd be the ace on their dream staff in 2024.