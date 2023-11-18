Dream Chicago White Sox starting rotation for the 2024 season
Jared Shuster
Some people might have wanted to see Michael Kopech as the number five on this dream (but realistic) list of White Sox starters in 2024. However, based on everything we've seen from him lately, it is fair to keep him in the bullpen and let him thrive there.
That option became a reality at the end of the 2023 season and now this Aaron Bummer trade might make it even more likely as Jared Shuster might be better suited for the starting rotation.
In 2023 with the Atlanta Braves, Shuster had an ERA of 5.81 to go with 30 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched. All of that came in 11 starts for the NL East-winning Atlanta Braves. Those 11 starts are also the first 11 starts of his Major League career so he has a long way to go.
Shuster has a high pedigree as he was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft. Now, he is looking to take that next step as a starter in the big leagues. The White Sox should be giving him that chance right away. He will be 25 entering the season and will turn 26 in August.
The White Sox's dream rotation might not be as glorious as some of the other top teams in the league who like to spend. However, if it looked like this entering the 2024 season, people might be okay with it, especially at the top.
Hopefully, regardless of who is in there, they are better than the unit they ran out there in 2023. The staff must be more dangerous next year otherwise another 100-loss season could be on the horizon.