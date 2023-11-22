Eduardo Rodriguez is a stud starting pitcher the White Sox should consider
The Chicago White Sox are not in a good spot with their pitching. There isn't really a lot that is in a good spot for them in general but their rotation for 2024 is very thin. Right now, it seems as if they will have some lesser-known starters because of the question marks in that department. Dylan Cease may be traded and Michael Kopech may be in the bullpen so nothing is certain for this group.
There are tons of good names to consider out there on the free agent market when it comes to arms. One of them is Eduardo Rodriguez who is currently a free agent. The White Sox should be all-in on getting a star like him.
Rodriguez started his career with the Boston Red Sox. He played there from 2015-2021. There, he had a record of 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA, a 1.313 WHIP, and 892 strikeouts in 856.2 innings pitched. He also helped them win the World Series in 2018.
Eduardo Rodriguez has been a great MLB pitcher for a long time now
After the 2021 season ended, Rodriguez signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers. He is two years into that deal and he has been good with them as well. In 2023, he had a very good year in his age-30 season.
On a mediocre Tigers team, he had a 13-9 record, a 3.30 ERA, 1.153 WHIP, and 143 strikeouts in 152.2 innings pitched. He had a 3.5 WAR which tells you just how valuable he was to his team when he was on the mound.
Playing for two years with the Tigers now also makes him a little bit more used to the AL Central Division. The White Sox should consider a starter like this because of their need for starters in addition to how good of a pitcher he is.
Rodriguez opted out of his contract with Detroit which is why he is a free agent. During the 2023 season, he turned down a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline so it isn't all that surprising to see him opt out.
If he came to the White Sox, there is a good chance that he'd be the ace all year long. They say that they are trying to win so adding a pitcher like him would make that seem more realistic. If he were willing, they should be all in on a starter like this for their rotation. That would be so exciting to see.