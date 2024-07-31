The everyday lineup should look like this for the Chicago White Sox after the MLB trade deadline
By Todd Welter
Andrew Vaughn, 1B
Some might prefer to see newly acquired Miguel Vargas play here. Vargas can also play left field. It is looking appearant that Vaughn is nothing more than a replacement-level player.
It would not be an issue if he was not heralded as a franchise cornerstone he was drafted so high.
Still, he provides power with 13 home runs and is still 26.
Lenyn Sosa/Nicky Lopez platoon, 2B
Sosa has failed to impress during his big-league stints. He has been demoted twice after he struggled in April and then did not drive the ball when he returned in June.
He is still 24 and he can be a much cheaper option to play there next season rather than Nicky Lopez. We know what Lopez can do. Sosa still has a little time, not much, on his side to prove he can be at least a younger, cheaper version of Nicky.
That is why you still play Lopez in a platoon with Sosa.
Brooks Baldwin, SS
The rookie got off to a rough start, but he flashed some potential in last weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners.
The youngster has hit well at every level of the minors. Top prospect Colson Montgomery will likely get the chance to start there next season. He is struggling to hit at Triple-A and hit velocity. That is why he will not likely be called up.
He might also need a couple more months next year in Charlotte before he is ready. It cannot hurt to see if Baldwin can cover shortstop until Montgomery is ready.
Bryan Ramos, 3B
The White Sox are trotting out Nick Senzel right now. He was once a highly thought of prospect from the MLB Pipeline 2017 top 100 prospect list that someone in the Sox front office is obsessed with adding players from there.
He is 29 while Ramos is 22 and the Sox' fourth-ranked prospect. Ramos showed promise during a brief call-up this season. He was not given a chance to see if he could adjust back once baseball adjusted to him.
While he is not raking at Triple-A, it would be nice to see him get another look to see if he is the answer at third base next season.
The team should not consider playing Yoan Moncada if he decides he is healthy enough to play. In fact, the team should announce he will never a Sox uniform ever again.