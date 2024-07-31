The everyday lineup should look like this for the Chicago White Sox after the MLB trade deadline
By Todd Welter
Miguel Vargas, LF
He was the headliner acquired in the underwhelming trade package from the Los Angeles Dodgers in that three-team deal that sent Fedde and Tommy Pham to the St. Louis Cardinals and Michael Kopech to the Dodgers.
Getz is high on Vargas and he has been a monster hitter when he is at Triple-A.
The hope is he gets at-bats to show he can make the jump from the minors to the bigs and live up to his immense potential.
Luis Robert Jr., CF
This is a no-brainer. He is the Sox' best positional player. The team could use him hitting better as he has been struggling since missing two months this season with an injury.
Dominic Fletcher, RF
It looks like the Sox are going to give him another shot after he started the year as the starter. The team gave up on him quickly when he struggled to start the season.
You could put Oscar Colas here, too. It looks like the club wants to see if Fletcher can drive the ball since Colas failed to hit the ball with power when he was up.
This has been a huge problem for the Sox lineup ever since Jermaine Dye retired in 2009. The team gave up a 21-year-old promising pitcher in the offseason to see if Fletcher can be an everyday player.
Andrew Benintendi/Gavin Sheets, DH
Benintendi is not fully healed from an Achilles injury and his defense is below average. His contract is the only reason he is still on this team and demands playing time. So let him split at-bats with Gavin Sheets.
Both are left-handed, but the book on their careers are pretty much written. Sheets ideally is a left-handed bat off the bench. Benintendi is just stealing money. Let those two switch off here since the Sox no longer have to deal with Jimenez' disappointment in that spot.