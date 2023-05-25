Ex-New York Yankees OF Clint Frazier has helped the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have played some very good baseball lately. They are 7-3 in their last ten games as they came up with another series win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.
One player that was key to victory in that game was Clint Frazier. The ex-New York Yankees outfielder has been somewhat of a savior in his short stretch with the White Sox.
He has only played a handful of games but he has played well in those games. Coming in has provided a light spark for the White Sox who don't really have a better answer right now in right field.
He is batting .300 up to this point with an OPS over .700 despite only playing in the few amount of games that he has. Frazier's most impactful game came in this win over the Guardians that helped the Sox win another series over a division rival.
Clint Frazier has done a great job helping the Chicago White Sox so far.
He had two runs scored, one hit, and a walk which played a big role in the victory. He was once a highly touted player that the Yankees were excited about. Things haven't worked out well for him but the White Sox would love to see his talent come out now.
Frazier isn't new to Chicago either. He played 19 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2022 and is now looking to stick with a big league club again. So far, there is no reason to avoid using him right now while the team is winning. As long as he stays playing well, he could be a good depth piece.
He has hit better to start his White Sox season than certain players this year so there is no reason not to continue using him as much as possible. It is nice to see a guy revive his career so we'll see how he does in this coming series vs the Detroit Tigers.