Examining MLB.com's Cincinnati Reds Dylan Cease trade package
Examining the trade package that MLB.com put together for Dylan Cease.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox continue to listen to trade packages around Dylan Cease. The right-hander is the top available pitcher on the trade market and with two years of control, will return a huge haul from whatever team the White Sox trade him to.
Of the available teams, the Cincinnati Reds have shown interest in acquiring Cease. They're in a position to potentially compete for a World Series if they make the right moves and with a young core, Cease fits their timeline.
Their rotation is decent, headlined by Hunter Greene and other young arms. They signed Frankie Montas this offseason and if he's healthy, Montas is good enough to help the Reds win games.
The idea of adding a guaranteed ace, while Greene might already be one, should interest Cincinnati.
MLB.com recently put a trade package together that would send Jonathan India, Connor Phillips (MLB Pipeline's No. 68 overall prospect), Chase Petty (Reds' No. 6 prospect), and Lyon Richardson (Reds' No. 14 prospect).
When posing the question of who says no, Brian Murphy of MLB.com writes that the Reds would be the team to deny the deal.
"For one thing, president of baseball operations Nick Krall has indicated that the club is unlikely to make a big move between now and the regular season. The Reds could also convince themselves that a rotation featuring Greene, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Frankie Montas and others is enough to win a wide-open NL Central... It would cost multiple pitching prospects -- which the White Sox are said to want in return for Cease -- but it allows the Reds to hang on to their best Minor League arm, Rhett Lowder."
It's not surprising to see the no coming from Cincinnati, but it's also tough to imagine the White Sox loving this deal. Given the other potential deals from teams such as the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and others, they might be able to get more back for him.
Cease is an ace and many teams need that. If they aren't getting back multiple top 10 prospects in the team's organization, the White Sox could hold onto him for another year. They don't have a reason to take a deal just to take it with Cease having two years left on his contract.
Jonathan India is a good professional and as currently constructed, could help Chicago. However, he's 27-years-old. He doesn't necessarily fit the timeline for a rebuilding team, which would be what the White Sox are if they made this deal.
For the White Sox, this is a tough pass as other prospect packages should be more intriguing from other clubs.