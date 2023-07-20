FanDuel and DraftKings Illinois Promos: Win $250 GUARANTEED by Betting $10 on White Sox With
Earn a guaranteed $250 win backing the White Sox today with FanDuel and DraftKings
By Joe Summers
The White Sox conclude their series with the Mets today and FanDuel and DraftKings have fantastic Illinois promos available that'll net you a HUGE win. Just by betting $10, you'll win $250 GUARANTEED! Whether you win or lose, you'll get that $250 no matter what.
See below how to claim each offer before the first pitch today.
Bet and Get: FanDuel and DraftKings Illinois Promo Codes
Both FanDuel and DraftKings are giving new users a guaranteed win. If you sign up and bet $5 or more at each sportsbook, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets regardless of your wagers' outcomes!
At FanDuel, you'll sign up with this link and deposit $10 or more, then bet at least $5 on the White Sox today. Even if you lose, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets to use freely.
With DraftKings, you'll still sign up and deposit at least $10. Bet $5 or more on the White Sox then you'll INSTANTLY be credited with an additional $150 in bonus bets!
You don't need a promo code at either sportsbook, though you do need to deposit at least $10 to activate the respective bonuses. All you have to bet is $5 at each book, but don't place your bets until you've made the proper deposit.
These offers only apply to new users and won't last, so sign up for FanDuel and DraftKings now to secure a guaranteed $250 while you still can!
How to Bet on MLB at FanDuel and DraftKings in Illinois
FanDuel and DraftKings offer a variety of ways to back the White Sox today, including moneyline and spread picks, player props, totals and more.
After you sign up for each sportsbook and make your deposits, navigate to the MLB sections to find today's White Sox matchup. No matter what you bet on, you'll get that combined $250!
Each sportsbook also features helpful tutorials, exclusive odds boosts, rewards programs and responsible gaming tools to keep you on the right track. Sign up for FanDuel and DraftKings today to see why they're two of America's most popular sportsbooks!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.