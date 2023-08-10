FanDuel Illinois Promo: Bet $5 on ANY MLB Wager, Win $150 Bonus Guaranteed!
Bet $5, win a $150 bonus with this exclusive offer at FanDuel IL
This season is essentially over for White Sox fans, but not if you take advantage of a limited-time offer at FanDuel Illinois!
White Sox fans in Illinois who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and bet their first $5 or more on any MLB wager will win $150 in bonus bets – win or lose!
Here’s how you can make the most out of the rest of this MLB season starting with a guaranteed bonus win:
FanDuel Illinois Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel and bet $5 or more on any wager.
But keep in mind: you must live in Illinois to access this exclusive bonus.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook IL (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any MLB game
Once you’ve completed the minimum requirements, you’ll be winning $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens!
Now let’s get you started on placing that first MLB bet.
How to Bet on MLB at FanDuel in Illinois
There are nearly endless options for betting on your favorite MLB teams and players at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘MLB’ section where you’ll be greeted with odds on all of the upcoming games.
When you find a game you want to wager on, be sure to click on it to explore all of the associated betting lines.
Don’t forget that you can also combine your best bets into a parlay for a shot at a wild payout or target futures bets like picking a World Series winner!
Don’t let another disappointing White Sox season stop you from cashing on this exclusive offer from FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.