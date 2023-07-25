FanDuel Illinois Promo Code: Win $100 GUARANTEED Betting $5 on White Sox Today
You'll win $100 guaranteed tonight betting on the White Sox at FanDuel Sportsbook Illinois
By Joe Summers
The White Sox start a quick two-game series with the cross-town rival Cubs tonight andFanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive promo to celebrate the rivalry: Bet $5, Win $100 GUARANTEED backing the White Sox!
Whether you win or lose, you'll receive $100 no matter what. Here's what to do:
FanDuel Illinois Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and bet $5 or more on the White Sox today, you'll win $100 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +2000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these steps and you'll secure your $100 bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on White Sox vs. Cubs today
That's all! Even if your wager loses, you'll be credited with $100 in bonus bets to use freely.
While you don't have to win to cash, you do have to deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your bet backing the White Sox only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new FanDuel users have access to this exclusive offer. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $150 win - sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on MLB at FanDuel Illinois
FanDuel offers a variety of ways to back your White Sox today, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, go to the MLB section to find today's matchup and explore your possible bets. As long as you bet $5, you'll receive $100!
On top of awesome promos like this one, FanDuel also features responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials, exclusive odds boosts and a rewards program. Sign up today to see why it's one of Illinois' most popular sportsbooks!
Check out these other offers available today as well if you're interested in even more bonus cash:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.