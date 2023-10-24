Former White Sox star Jose Abreu was unbelievable in the 2023 ALCS
During his tenure, Jose Abreu was a great player for the Chicago White Sox. It was a long time filled with outstanding moments after outstanding moments. Unfortunately, things got ugly at the end with how the team operates.
Jose Abreu deserved better and he went out and got better. He signed a free-agent deal with the Houston Astros after spending the first nine years of his career with the White Sox.
Abreu wasn't outstanding in the regular season with the Astros. He had a -0.1 WAR which isn't great but he did drive in a lot of runs and started to get hot at the end.
That bled into the postseason. Everyone knows how well he played in their first series against the Minnesota Twins (they had a bye in the Wild Card round). Then, Houston got to the ALCS in the all-Texas showdown and he was incredible again.
Former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu's 2023 season is finally over.
This series went the distance as seven games were played between the two. The Rangers won game seven in blowout fashion and will be in the World Series as Abreu's team is heading home to prepare for next year.
For the series, as mentioned before, Abreu carried his good play into it. It wasn't quite as dominant as his performance in Minnesota but Texas was a much better team with a lot more on the line.
In those seven games, he slashed .286/.355/.429 with an OPS of .783. He hit one home run and had five RBIs and three runs scored. The cool thing about playing with the Astros as you get to be one of the performers and not the only performer. Abreu did a great job of that in the postseason.
Now, Abreu knows what it is like to make a long playoff run but he would like to make an extra long playoff run at some point in his career. Perhaps this outstanding postseason will help him have a much better regular season with Houston in 2024.
Nobody in all of Major League Baseball had more RBIs since September and that includes the Astros. Now that he has a whole off-season knowing where he is going he should be able to be extra prepared for next season. Don't be surprised if this good playoff run helps Abreu in the future.