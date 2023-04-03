Giants vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Monday, April 3 (A Yoan Moncada bounce-back season)
When the defending champs are the first team on your schedule, escaping Houston with a four-game split is a huge win. That’s just what the Chicago White Sox did with their wins on Opening Day and yesterday 6-3. Now, they get to head home to Chicago to host the San Francisco Giants who are 1-2 after three games with the Dodgers.
On the mound today, the White Sox will go with Michael Kopech and the Giants are handing the ball to Anthony DeSclafani.
Let’s get into the odds for this one interleague matchup.
Giants vs. White Sox odds, spread and total
Giants vs. White Sox prediction and pick
The Houston Astros have one of the deepest and best pitching staffs in the entire MLB and that includes their bullpen which is borderline dominant, or at least was last year. Yet, the White Sox finished that four-game series with an .832 OPS as a team, 16 runs scored, and five home runs. They had 73 total bases and swiped five bad on the base paths. This offense has a different look without Jose Abreu who is now in Houston, but it does still have some series length with a healthy Eloy Jimenez and the addition of Andrew Benitendi.
Yoan Moncada had a disappointing season last year, but he is hot to start the 2023 campaign. He homered Sunday, his second of the season and has three doubles already. He’s an extra base machine through four games. It’s unclear if this will continue, but if it does the White Sox will be a serious threat in the AL Central.
That is as long as the pitching holds up their end of the bargain. That likely means a breakout year from Michael Kopech. I’m not sure we’ll get one because despite a 3.54 ERA last season he was not good. I’ll trust him because DeSclafani had an ERA north of 6.00 last year in his five starts, so I’m just going to back the reliable offense.
