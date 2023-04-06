Giants vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Thursday, April 6 (Back Lance Lynn)
The White Sox and Giants wrap up its early season series on Thursday afternoon.
Lance Lynn will look to regain his All-Star form this season after battling injuries all last season, and he showed promise in his first start of the season last week, allowing only two earned runs across 5 2/3 innings.
The right hander will match up against a lefty in Alex Wood of the Giants, who will make his first start of the season.
Who will get the upper hand on the mound and cap this series off with a win? Here are the odds:
Giants vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Giants vs. White Sox prediction and pick
The Giants are struggling a ton at the dish, 25th in batting average through five games. Despite an explosion on offense against the White Sox on Monday in which they scored 12 runs, the team is not generating enough runs, shut out twice already this season.
It won't get easier for them with Lynn starting to look like a high end starter again. He kept down the Astros loaded lineup in his first start, allowing jus three hits and I fancy Lynn's chances of another good showing against a floundering Giants lineup.
As for the White Sox offense, this is an offense that has routinely hit lefties well over the last three seasons and they are third in batting average through the young season. Wood posted a 5.10 ERA last season, and may be in for a tough first outing against the likes of Yoan Moncada, who is 11-for-25 to start the year and more than capable against southpaws over his career.
I'll take the White Sox in the series finale.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.