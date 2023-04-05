Giants vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Wednesday, April 5 (Trust Dylan Cease)
The Chicago White Sox are looking to get back to .500 on the season on Wednesday when they take on the San Francisco Giants in Chicago.
Both teams will send the ace to the mound in this game, with Dylan Cease getting the ball for Chicago and Logan Webb toeing the rubber for San Fran.
Both starters pitched well on Opening Day, with Cease punching out 10 batters in 6.1 innings against the Houston Astros.
Webb struck out 12 batters in his start against the New York Yankees, so offense will be at a premium on Wednesday night.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and a best bet for this matchup:
Giants vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Giants vs. White Sox prediction and pick
The White Sox picked up a 3-2 win in Cease’s first start of the season, and the right-hander is picking up right where he left off in the 2022 campaign.
Cease was arguably the best pitcher in baseball over the final few months of the season, and it’s shocking that he was snubbed from the All-Star team.
While there is some value in taking the UNDER with both of these elite pitchers on the mound, I like the White Sox to win as my best bet.
After making a run at several big-name free agents this summer, the Giants ended up with a few lesser players on cheaper deals.
The team put up 12 runs in a win over Chicago on Monday, but it was also shut out twice by the New York Yankees in its opening series.
I think Cease carves up this Giants lineup, giving the Sox a great chance at a win on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.