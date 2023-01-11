Gleyber Torres comes to the Chicago White Sox in one of these huge trades
To White Sox: Gleyber Torres - To Yankees: Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger
The Chicago White Sox should be very interested in upgrading 2B.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that needs to make some changes to avoid what we saw in 2022. They were one of the most disappointing teams in the league as they were expected to cruise to a division title with expectations of winning in the postseason.
One of the key reasons that didn't happen was that they didn't have a good second baseman. They need to make sure that every position carries its own weight. They didn't even use Josh Harrison, their best option at the position, enough and he wasn't even that good.
They also weren't good as a team because of how badly Lucas Giolito failed to pitch as well as we know he can. Trading him now while he still has somewhat of a ceiling might be a smart move. A team like the New York Yankees, reuniting him with Carlos Rodon, might be able to help him out.
Jake Burger might be able to play some good third base or provide some power to their lineup as well. He just doesn't seem to be a player that is sticking with the White Sox (that could absolutely change) but the Yankees might see value in his really nice upside. It is something to think about.