Gleyber Torres comes to the Chicago White Sox in one of these huge trades
To White Sox: Gleyber Torres - To Yankees: Gavin Sheets, Yoelqui Cespedes, Joe Kelly
Adding a 2B like Gleyber Torres would be smart for the Chicago White Sox.
Adding two young good players like Gavin Sheets and Yoelqui Cespedes might be something that interests the New York Yankees who are normally good at getting the most out of players like this. For Gavin Sheets and Yoelqui Cespedes, thier ceiling as hitters is high but they have to keep working.
Joe Kelly makes a lot of money and he wasn't good at all with the White Sox in 2022. In fact, he also gets some blame for the team's underperforming. If he was as good as advertised, the team might have had a much easier time closing out some of their wins.
Moving on from Sheets and Cespedes is somewhat of a risk because of the fact that they both have decent ceilings as hitters. Each of them has the potential to get really good in this league but getting a second baseman like Torres is worth that type of risk.
Freeing up Joe Kelly's money is also worth the risk because he just doesn't fit in with this team in this bullpen right now.
Again, trading for a second baseman is probably something that the White Sox are not going to do before the season begins but that might be a mistake, especially if Torres is available.
Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa might prove everyone wrong but it feels like the wrong move. Acquiring some help should be in consideration.